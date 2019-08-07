Weather

Get ready Houston, here comes the hottest weather this summer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Most of us will be dry, hot, and humid on Wednesday. A brief cooling downpour will be possible this afternoon otherwise, most of us will be sweating it out.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the entire area between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Heat index values are expected to be between 105 to 110 degrees.

Temperatures will be hot with highs climbing up into the upper 90s.



Rain chances will drop to less than 20 percent as a heat ridge builds over Texas and brings us our hottest temperatures so far this summer. We've hit 97 degrees several times, but even if we hit 98 this week, it will be the latest in the summer we've hit 98 since at least 2007.

