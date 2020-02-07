Weather

Get ready for a cold start to your Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You'll need your warm coat again Friday morning. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says temperatures will dive into the mid 30s around Houston, with a light freeze possible outside of the city.

High temps will make it back to near 70 Friday afternoon under a sunny sky, and the mild air will stay around through the weekend.

Rain chances will return Sunday as Gulf moisture increases. A warm and stormy weather pattern looks to take hold for most of next week, so get ready to bring the umbrellas back out. The highest chance of rain appears to be on Monday as a cold front approaches. Travis says this cold front will not be as strong as the one that just blew in. This means that the warm, humid air will roll back in quickly Wednesday, bringing back scattered thunderstorms.

