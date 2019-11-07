Get ready for a 40-degree temperature drop

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A strong cold front will blow into Houston Thursday bringing scattered showers and much colder air. A couple of thunderstorms will be possible with the front, but most of the rain will just be showers. Brief heavy rainfall cannot be ruled out, and there could be isolated pockets of street flooding Thursday evening.The front is expected to roll through during the afternoon so temperatures will stay pleasantly mild most of the day as highs climb into the 70s.You'll want your jackets by Friday as temperatures dip into the 40s with light showers continuing into the morning commute. Lingering clouds will block out the sun and keep temperatures in the 50s all day. Abundant sunshine should return for Saturday and Sunday along with the chilly temps.An even stronger cold front will reach Houston on Veterans Day. The air from this cold front is coming from just north of Siberia in the arctic circle. Therefore, this front looks to bring an extended period of colder than normal weather with Houston possibly getting its first freeze of the season. If that does occur, it would be the earliest fall freeze in Houston since 1999. We're forecasting a 40% chance of showers on Veterans Day with highs in the 60s. Temperatures will then tumble into the 30s by sunrise Tuesday.