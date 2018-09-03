GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --Tropical downpours drenched Galveston Island on Labor Day, causing some street flooding and stranding drivers.
Predawn storms popped up over the island, moving along the coast in a train formation. About 4-6 inches of rain have fallen on parts of Galveston over the course of the morning.
MORE: Water tops curbs as streets flood in historic Strand District
High Island received more than 10 inches of rain in Chambers County.
No high water problems have popped up along Seawall Boulevard, but on the other side of Galveston, streets are flooding in residential areas and near the famed Strand District.
The city announced Harborside Drive west of 51st Street to I-45 is closed. The road is impassable.
MORE: Drivers trapped by high water in Galveston
ATTENTION, road closure: Harborside Drive west of 51st Street to I-45 is closed. The road is impassable.— City of Galveston (@CityofGalveston) September 3, 2018
Some high water locations are along Ball at 16th and 17th, and along 21st at Market.
Follow ABC13 Reporter Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook.