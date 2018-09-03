EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4135372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Labor Day street flooding on Galveston's Strand

ATTENTION, road closure: Harborside Drive west of 51st Street to I-45 is closed. The road is impassable. — City of Galveston (@CityofGalveston) September 3, 2018

Tropical downpours drenched Galveston Island on Labor Day, causing some street flooding and stranding drivers.Predawn storms popped up over the island, moving along the coast in a train formation. About 4-6 inches of rain have fallen on parts of Galveston over the course of the morning.High Island received more than 10 inches of rain in Chambers County.On the Galveston Bay side of the island, streets are flooding in residential areas. Along the famed Strand District, the water is up over the curb and deeper than knee height. Businesses are closed and drivers are advised to stay off the roads.The city announced Harborside Drive west of 51st Street to I-45 is closed. The road is impassable.High water is flooding the street along Broadway as well, down the center of the island. Some businesses have even placed sand bags around their doors.