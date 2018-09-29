WEATHER

Galveston Shrimp Festival postponed due to heavy rain flooding

Heavy rains bring street flooding to Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Heavy rain in some areas of Galveston County caused major street flooding Saturday morning.

High water was spotted outside of many homes on 19th Street and some parts of League City.

A flash flooding warning has been extended for Galveston County up until 2:45 p.m.

About 2 to 3 inches of rain have already fallen, making this the second wet September in its history.

Due to heavy rainfall, the Galveston Island Shrimp Festival announced it will postpone today's events until tomorrow.


Eyewitness News viewers are sending in photos and videos of the flooding:
Street flooding spotted in Galveston as a strong line of storms move in.

