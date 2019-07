Galveston Seawall may be underwater by 2100: Report

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston and other coastal cities in Texas may be underwater by the end of the century, according to researchers.In a 2017 sea level report from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Association , scientists found that some parts of the Antarctic ice sheet may begin to collapse sooner than scientist had previously anticipated.In a worst-case scenario, researchers believe sea levels could rise 10 to 12 feet by 2100. Climate Central , a nonprofit studying the impacts of climate change, used NOAA data to predict that several other major cities may be underwater including New York, Miami and Virginia Beach."It's a scenario that we hope never occurs," William Sweet, a NOAA oceanographer who coordinated production of the agency's sea level report, told Climate Central. "It's probably very unlikely, but definitely possible."