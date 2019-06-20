Weather

Galveston Seawall may be underwater by 2100: Report

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston and other coastal cities in Texas may be underwater by the end of the century, according to researchers.

In a 2017 sea level report from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Association, scientists found that some parts of the Antarctic ice sheet may begin to collapse sooner than scientist had previously anticipated.

In a worst-case scenario, researchers believe sea levels could rise 10 to 12 feet by 2100.

Climate Central, a nonprofit studying the impacts of climate change, used NOAA data to predict that several other major cities may be underwater including New York, Miami and Virginia Beach.

"It's a scenario that we hope never occurs," William Sweet, a NOAA oceanographer who coordinated production of the agency's sea level report, told Climate Central. "It's probably very unlikely, but definitely possible."
