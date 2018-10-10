GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --Although Hurricane Michael is expected to make landfall on the Florida Panhandle today, the Category 4 storm's impacts are being felt along the Texas Gulf Coast.
Galveston ISD says classes will be delayed two hours at Crenshaw Elementary/Middle School on Bolivar Peninsula due to the unpredictable high tides stemming from the storm.
That means the campus will start at 10:00 a.m. today.
The district plans to provide further updates on its Facebook page.
High Island ISD in Galveston County has also decided to delay classes until 10 a.m. It will provide breakfast in the cafeteria for students.
Buses will run two hours later than normal.
Though Michael isn't churning toward Texas, the coast is still being closely watched.
A coastal flood warning is in effect until 4 p.m. today for Galveston Island and the Bolivar Peninsula. That also impacts Chambers and Brazoria Counties.
On Tuesday, the Galveston Island Beach Patrol warned people to stay alert due to the storm surges.
"Many of the jetties will be covered and even under water due to the elevated storm surge. Stay off all jetties and in shallow waters," the beach patrol said.
