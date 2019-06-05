'My house is going to flood': Galveston Co. standing water fears linger with incoming storm

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- On the day before a forecasted heavy rain event across southeast Texas, Galveston County leaders spent Tuesday evening coming to this conclusion: the most intense storms to hit them in the last 30 years happened in the last decade.And with living in a coastal county, not to mention new developments being built, residents are facing higher tides from the storms."My house is going to flood," said Kathy Olsen, who declared it as a matter of fact in front of a town hall meeting inside Dayspring Church in Santa Fe.According to Olsen, she hasn't had a flood disaster happen to her, but she's had some extremely close calls. It's gotten to the point that she's running a pool pump from her garage to a nearby ditch."I had water up in my garage again and I'm standing in my front porch praying to God," Olsen said.County leaders know neighbors have a lingering fear. There are several projects in the works to alleviate some flooding in certain areas. But money is becoming an issue, and they are facing the challenge of explaining that this is not an easy fix."We need to start doing impact studies before we change the landscape," explained Dennis Wagner, drainage commissioner of Galveston County.In the meantime, residents say they do what they can to protect their home, but they know Mother Nature can be unpredictable."How many times can I get lucky before it comes in the house?" Olsen asked.