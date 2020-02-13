Frosty night in Houston, even colder next week

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Cover up those plants tonight and provide warm shelter for your pets. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a widespread frost is coming to southeast Texas, even into some of our coastal counties.Saturday afternoon looks to be pleasantly cool and dry with an abundance of sunshine. Sunday brings back a mostly cloudy sky with isolated showers as Gulf moisture rapidly increases. Travis says you might need to use your umbrella when you head back to work and school Monday morning. That's when a Pacific cool front will blow into Houston. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible.If you're thinking about planting a vegetable or flower garden, you might want to hold off for another week. Another strong cold front is expected to push down from Canada and reach Houston Wednesday, putting us into frost and freeze territory by Thursday morning of next week. The early outlook for the Rodeo BBQ Cookoff and Parade calls for chilly temps but an abundance of sunshine.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.