Front brings heavy rains and storms to Houston area

When will it rain and how much will we get?

Will we get any severe weather?

What is the weather forecast for New Year's Eve in Houston?

Wait, you said "freezing." Will there be any snow?!

What we can we expect for the start of the new year?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A cold front is currently making its way into southeast Texas. This front is expected to stall near or just west of Houston later this evening. Along the stalled front, we could see some of the highest rain totals which could lead to flash flooding. We also could see a few, isolated severe storms both Wednesday and Thursday.A Flood Advisory is now in effect for parts of Harris County until 7:30 p.m. The areas impacted are Aldine, Jersey Village and Spring Valley.A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Houston and other parts of SE Texas. That watch goes from 6 p.m. tonight through 3 p.m. tomorrow. Widespread rain of one to three inches will be common, while some locations could see three to five inches of rain.This powerful cold front will bring widespread thunderstorms then colder temperatures as we close out 2020.Due to inclement weather conditions, the Houston Zoo has canceled the Zoo LIghts display for Wed., Dec. 30. Guests who have purchased tickets for tonight's event can visit on another future date.We have started to see scattered showers and storms. Rain should become more widespread Wednesday night into Thursday morning as the cold front slowly moves through southeast Texas. The best chance of widespread rain is expected on Thursday morning. Current expectations are that most will pick up 1-3" of rain with isolated spots getting 4-6". Street flooding will be a possibility.Severe weather is possible but chances look low overall. If we see a severe storm, the main threats will be damaging wind gusts and large hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out close to the coast.New Year's Eve will bring us cold, windy, and wet weather, but we do expect the rain to clear out before the stroke of midnight. Temperatures are actually expected to drop throughout the day after the cold front moves in. We should be looking at temperatures in the 40s in the afternoon. At the stroke of midnight on New Year's Day, temperatures will likely be in the upper 30s and lower 40s with a wind chill factor near freezing.No, there won't be any snow in Houston, but it could snow heavily across much of West Texas. A few snowflakes could even reach the I-35 corridor between San Antonio and Dallas, but accumulating snows there are unlikely.Cool and dry weather to kick of 2021. We'll see cold but sunny weather Friday (New Year's Day), Saturday, and Sunday. Temperatures will gradually warm through early next week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.