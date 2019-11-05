Weather

From the 80s to the 40s: The latest info on our next front

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A strong cold front will blow into Houston late Thursday, but we first have to get through another afternoon in the 80s.

Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says slightly drier air blowing in overnight will lead to less fog Wednesday morning than observed Tuesday morning. Most of the fog will end up west of Houston from the Brazos River toward central Texas. That slight drop in the humidity will bring more sunshine in the afternoon, allowing temps to once again climb into the 80s.

Our next big weather change arrives Thursday. A strong cold front will blow through Texas, reaching Houston in the afternoon hours. Brief heavy rainfall will be possible along the front, but Travis says severe weather looks unlikely.



You'll want your jackets by Friday morning as linger clouds block out the sun and keep temperatures in the 50s most of the day. Abundant sunshine should return for Saturday and Sunday along with the chilly temps.

It's looking more likely that the next strong cold front will reach Houston on Veteran's Day. The weather should still remain mostly dry because the front won't have much moisture to work with. We're forecasting a 30% chance of showers with highs in the 60s. Temperatures will be highly dependent on the timing of the front, which is still uncertain this many days out. Travis says this front looks to bring an extended period of colder than normal weather with highs in the 50s for much of next week along with clouds and showers.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County

Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweatherone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of killing wife says he shot her while sleepwalking
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Who's running for Houston mayor
Can't get out of your car to vote? See if you can vote curbside
Don't do these 7 things at your polling place Tuesday
Bill King hopes low voter turnout means another runoff
Judge resigns post after Alzheimer's diagnosis
125 companies hiring on the spot at Minute Maid Park Thursday
Show More
Disney Magic of Storytelling brings 5,000 books to Houston kids
Officer Abigail passes away after cancer battle
ABC13's Vault: 1979 fire kills 33, pollutes Galveston beaches
Cop's charge dismissed after allegedly telling deputy 'You ain't (expletive)'
Drake spotted shooting hoops in Houston, again
More TOP STORIES News