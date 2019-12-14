From the 80s to the 30s: Here's when to expect the temp drop

A weak front blowing into Houston tonight will drop temps into the mid 40s overnight. Saturday afternoons look fantastic with sunshine and highs in the 70s. More cloud cover rolls in Sunday as moisture returns ahead of our next strong cold front. A strong Gulf breeze will push the high closer to 80. Travis says the record high is 82 set in 1995.
WATCH: Elita Loresca breaks down what you need to know for your weekend plans
Everything changes Monday. We'll start off at a balmy 70 around sunrise, then the cold front will blast in before noon, dropping temps into the 50s for the afternoon. There is a 60% chance for rain, but Travis says no severe weather is expected. It will turn colder and windy behind the front Monday night and Tuesday. As the wind settles down, temperatures will get colder, possibly dropping to near freezing Wednesday and Thursday of next week.
Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.