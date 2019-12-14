Weather

From the 80s to the 30s: Here's when to expect the temp drop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Another major temperature swing is about to hit Houston. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says temperatures will rocket toward record territory in the 80s on Sunday, then a strong cold front Monday will cause the mercury to come tumbling back down again.

A weak front blowing into Houston tonight will drop temps into the mid 40s overnight. Saturday afternoons look fantastic with sunshine and highs in the 70s. More cloud cover rolls in Sunday as moisture returns ahead of our next strong cold front. A strong Gulf breeze will push the high closer to 80. Travis says the record high is 82 set in 1995.

Everything changes Monday. We'll start off at a balmy 70 around sunrise, then the cold front will blast in before noon, dropping temps into the 50s for the afternoon. There is a 60% chance for rain, but Travis says no severe weather is expected. It will turn colder and windy behind the front Monday night and Tuesday. As the wind settles down, temperatures will get colder, possibly dropping to near freezing Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

