From sweating to sweaters: Here's when temps drop 35 degrees

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Get out and enjoy the pleasant weather before a huge temp swing hits Houston. That's the advice from Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog, who says we'll experience near record highs in the 80s Monday afternoon then temps crash into the 40s Tuesday afternoon.Before the big temp swing, we get to enjoy a beautiful Sunday with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the mid 70s. The great weather comes to an abrupt end Monday as southwest winds push the high toward the record of 82-degrees set in 2007. Travis says the warm up will be short-lived as a strong cold front blows into Houston Tuesday morning. Temperatures at sunrise will be in the upper 50s, but the cold north wind and widespread showers will allow the temperatures to drop into the mid 40s by sunset.All the mess should clear out Tuesday night, allowing temperatures to dive into the 30s. A frost and light freeze are possible in southeast Texas Wednesday morning.Because this cold front will push deep into the Gulf of Mexico, Travis says it now looks like we'll enjoy an extended period of sunshine and seasonal temperatures for the remainder of the week. In fact, we should get another beautiful weekend filled with sunshine in southeast Texas.