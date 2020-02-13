Sunshine and mild temps push freeze out for Thursday afternoon

How many hours will it stay below freezing Thursday morning?

When will the next two weather systems impact us?

With a clear sky and calm wind, much of Southeast Texas will experience at or below freezing temperatures Thursday morning. Our coastal cities should stay a little above freezing.Most Houston neighborhoods can expect 1-3 hours below freezing. We should be prepared to provide warm shelter for pets and cold-sensitive plants. Given the wet ground, we also expect a widespread frost by sunrise Thursday.The first one will reach us late Friday and bring rain and breezy conditions primarily on Saturday. After that, we're trying to pin down the details of a weather system impacting us a day or two before Christmas. That means there could be rain showers and breezy conditions on Christmas Eve. It also means there's a good chance it will be colder by Christmas morning.