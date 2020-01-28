Weather

From foggy to rainy, here's your Tuesday timeline

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- First comes the fog, then comes the rain. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says widespread fog overnight will get dense at times before sunrise. The visibility may improve as the morning rush begins, but then you'll be dealing with widespread rain showers.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible but severe weather is not anticipated. Travis says your best chance of rain will fall in the 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. window, then rain chances will taper down as we head into the evening. Drier air will blow in Tuesday night along a cold front, which should bring back some sunshine. The cloud cover will still try to stick around leaving us with partly sunny skies.

Rain chances return late Thursday into early Friday morning, but the sky should clear out as we head into the weekend. Expect sunshine to fill the sky Saturday and Sunday with a few high clouds and seasonal winter temps.

Travis says the dry, sunny weather won't last long. Another round of showers and thunderstorms looks to below in Monday or Tuesday of next week.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen charged in Lamar HS killing certified to stand trial as adult
Houston explosion: Worker's family files wrongful death suit
VIDEO: Robbers drag man inside store and hold him captive
2 horses found dead in stable fire in north Harris Co.
LIVE: NTSB update on helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others
Park serves as reminder of Kobe Bryant's impact in Houston
ESPN to re-air Kobe Bryant's final NBA game Monday night
Show More
Former UH athlete, wife and daughter killed in helicopter crash
Largest Houston-area winery breaks ground
Electric fences to ward off wild hogs get neighbors in trouble
Live: Impeachment trial of President Trump continues
Supreme Court allows enforcement of new green card rule
More TOP STORIES News