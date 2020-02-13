Weather

Friday's cold front could help wash away the oak pollen

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Warm, sticky weather will continue for the next two days, but a cold front arriving Friday could help cool us off and wash most of our oak pollen woes away.

Temperatures Wednesday morning will again start around 70, well above the average low of 53. With the sunshine breaking through the clouds, you can expect another afternoon in the 80s.

That humid breeze will get even stronger Thursday ahead of a cold front arriving Friday. We expect the cold front to bring a line of heavy thunderstorms to wash more of our oak pollen woes away. It looks like some rain will linger behind the front into Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 60s and lows in the 50s. After the weekend, we will warm right back up into the 80s as the spring weather pattern takes hold.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Impact of coronavirus on southeast Texas
3,500 Halliburton employees furloughed in Houston
40 coronavirus cases identified in Houston area
Houston Zoo entertains children with daily Facebook Lives
Map of confirmed US coronavirus cases
H-E-B employee helps customer change tire during frenzy
Dancing teacher still moving and grooving while social distancing
Show More
Second coronavirus related death reported in Texas
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
International Space Station will be over Houston Wed night
Drive-thru testing sites availability unknown in Houston
List of events canceled and postponed in Houston-area
More TOP STORIES News