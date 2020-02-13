Freezing rain continues to fall across Southeast Texas

A significant ice event is ongoing today for areas north and west of Houston.

In Houston we could see some lower ice accumulations, so be extra cautious if on the roads, especially bridges and overpasses. pic.twitter.com/1uKiol1oaC — Kevin Roth (@KevinRothABC13) February 17, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10334746" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With the different possible types of winter precipitation, a slight change in temperature can make a big difference.

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Winter precipitation moving through the region this morning could bring icy roads and more power woes for thousands already impacted by this week's disaster.Freezing rain could leave a thick glaze of ice across a large part of Texas, including areas just north and west of Houston. This storm will continue trekking east through SE Texas. If you absolutely have to travel today, be on extra alert for slick roads, especially bridges and overpasses.Many communities north and west of Houston will stay below freezing most of the day, and they are at risk of higher accumulations of ice on powerlines and trees. Most of the precipitation will come to an end by noon, but the impacts will linger much longer.The Winter Storm Warning runs through 6 a.m. Thursday. There could be another round of light wintry precipitation after 6 a.m. Thursday, but accumulations are expected to be insignificant. Another hard freeze is likely to follow Thursday night and Friday morning with lows back down in the teens.Even though temperatures will climb above freezing for many Wednesday, temperatures will drop back below freezing Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Freezing temperatures are also expected Friday and Saturday mornings. Temperatures will stay well above freezing starting Saturday night.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.