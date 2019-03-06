Weather

Houston Weather: Freeze warning until 8AM, then warming up for the weekend

Highs in Houston today are in the upper 50s

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Prepare for one more morning of freezing temperatures. A freeze warning is in effect for most of southeast Texas until 8AM Wednesday.



A warming trend will kick in Thursday as a warm front blows in from the Gulf. This will bring back the sea fog along the coast and much warmer temperatures, which could launch us straight into severe weather season as early as this weekend. A powerful Pacific storm is expected to swing into the southern plains Saturday, bringing a chance for strong thunderstorms all the way down to Houston.

