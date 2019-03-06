Houston Weather: Freeze warning tonight, then warming up for the weekend

NEW: A freeze warning will kick in from midnight to 8AM. This is for a LIGHT freeze, meaning your pipes will be okay. People, pets, and plants will need warm shelter. This will likely be our last freeze of the 2018-19 winter. https://t.co/hwzcFqoSkj pic.twitter.com/MRb43yw6to — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) March 5, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Prepare for one more night of freezing temperatures. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a freeze warning is in effect for most of southeast Texas from midnight to 8AM Wednesday.A warming trend will kick in Thursday as a warm front blows in from the Gulf. This will bring back the sea fog along the coast and much warmer temperatures, which could launch us straight into severe weather season as early as this weekend. Travis says a powerful Pacific storm is expected to swing into the southern plains Saturday, bringing a chance for strong thunderstorms all the way down to Houston.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.