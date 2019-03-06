Weather

Houston Weather: Freeze warning tonight, then warming up for the weekend

Travis Herzog's weather forecast

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Prepare for one more night of freezing temperatures. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a freeze warning is in effect for most of southeast Texas from midnight to 8AM Wednesday.



A warming trend will kick in Thursday as a warm front blows in from the Gulf. This will bring back the sea fog along the coast and much warmer temperatures, which could launch us straight into severe weather season as early as this weekend. Travis says a powerful Pacific storm is expected to swing into the southern plains Saturday, bringing a chance for strong thunderstorms all the way down to Houston.

