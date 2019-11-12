Freeze warning and hard freeze watch in effect for southeast Texas

Arctic air mass has settled into our area this morning. Feels like temps in the 20s right now. Even colder tomorrow morning. Freeze warning and hard freeze watch in effect. Details coming up on #abc13https://t.co/1sPyJabazI #houwx pic.twitter.com/anf7qH735u — Elita Loresca (@ABC13Elita) November 12, 2019

If you think it's cold this morning... it's about to get even colder overnight! The first freeze of the season for Houston is expected tonight. Make sure you take the necessary cold weather precautions.



Cold weather preps: https://t.co/oi2ZVxeuJ0 pic.twitter.com/0HrJaxEEj1 — Elita Loresca (@ABC13Elita) November 12, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You'll want your jacket all day!Temperatures should climb above freezing everywhere by 9 a.m., effectively ending any threat of frozen bridges.Wind chill factors will bottom out in the teens and 20s and remain in the 30s all day Tuesday. Winds will gust up to 40 mph near the coast through noon, with sustained winds of 20-30 mph most of the day. A wind advisory remains in effect until noon.With the sky clearing out Tuesday night and the wind calming down, expect it to get even colder. The freeze line could make it all the way to Galveston Bay. A freeze warning is in effect from 9 pm tonight until 9 am Wednesday. A hard freeze watch is in effect in our northern communities from Conroe to Huntsville to Livingston starting at midnight until 8 am Wednesday.Make sure you bring your pets indoors the next couple of nights and cover any sensitive plants. Pipes will likely be okay for Houstonians, but folks in our northern counties may want to wrap their pipes.Another cold, rainy weather system will blow into Houston Wednesday night, but this time temperatures will stay stuck in the 40s. We won't climb out of the 40s until Friday afternoon when sunshine returns.Lows are expected to remain in the 30s through the weekend, but highs will climb back into the 60s by Sunday. Average highs are in the mid 70s at this time of year with average lows in the mid 50s.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.