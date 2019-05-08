Fort Bend ISD superintendent apologizes for late announcement on school delay

Look at this flooding in Sugar Land. They saw 8 inches of rain in 4 hours. To give you perspective, the city saw the same amount of rain in 3 days during Harvey. https://t.co/jobqHRz4UO @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/aKlLLrYyMi — Marla Carter (@MarlaABC13) May 8, 2019

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend ISD is apologizing for the timing of its announcement that it would delay classes two hours at its campuses due to inclement weather.Many students and staff members were already on the way to school by the time the notice went out Wednesday morning, superintendent Charles Dupre acknowledged.In a letter posted to the district's website, Dupre wrote that he wanted "to apologize for the timing of our communication about today's delayed start to the school day. Like many of you, I am frustrated by the last minute change of plans because I know it caused you scheduling issues and raised your level of concern."He continued saying that when it came to making the decision about the schools, the district was up late Tuesday night tracking the weather and up again early in the morning checking roads."Our work showed that roads were clear and that we were good to start the day. However, once things started to move, we received new information about some neighborhood streets that were impassable. That is why we decided it would be best to delay the start of school to allow time to better assess the situation at all schools," Dupre explained.He added that the morning's decisions were "thoughtful and intentional, based on information that was available to us at the time."Part of the problem is that some neighborhoods were flooded.The city of Sugar Land said eight inches of rain fell in four hours, compared to Hurricane Harvey, where eight inches fell in three days.Some people are also having to use canoes and kayaks just to get around their neighborhood off Settlers Way.As a result, the district closed four schools Wednesday, along with the Fort Bend ISD annex.First Colony Middle SchoolSettlers Way ElementaryColony Bend ElementaryAustin Parkway ElementaryDupre said that families can expect more information later in the day on how absences will be handled for those who could not make it to school.