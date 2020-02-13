Monday morning brings another round of patchy fog

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Monday will begin with a chance for patchy fog in the morning. This fog should lift by mid morning and we may see some sun by the afternoon. We should see more cloud cover than Sunday though, with partly sunny skies expected. A few light showers will be possible Monday, but most of us will stay dry.Monday and Tuesday lows will only dip to around 70 with highs above 80.Our next front looks to move into Texas late Monday, reaching Houston late Tuesday. This front will also bring a slim chance for showers and perhaps isolated thunderstorms. It now looks like cooling behind this front will be minimal. You'll notice slightly lower humidity and morning lows back in the 60s for Veterans Day, but afternoon highs will still climb into the 80s.The upper-level wind steering the front through Texas should also keep Tropical Storm Eta away from our part of the Gulf of Mexico, but it is possible that Eta could cause problems in the eastern half of the Gulf, especially for Florida.