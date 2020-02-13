Foggy start to Monday with a few rain showers

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Areas of dense fog Monday morning will be slow to clear especially along the coast. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10am Monday. Most of us should see conditions improve by the late morning hours. Make sure you give yourself extra time on your commute Monday morning in case you encounter this fog.Monday will also bring a chance for a few showers... we are looking at about a 30% chance of rain so showers will be very hit or miss.Rain chances go up as we head into Tuesday as our next cold front approaches. This front should roll through Tuesday night into early Wednesday. This will cool us down for the second half of the week.Rain chances continue to rise Wednesday and Thursday as more disturbances roll over our area. We should dry out heading into Friday and will start to slowly warm up over the weekend.