One Minute Weather: Foggy start to election day, few storms this afternoon

Travis Herzog has your Election Day forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Election day is starting with areas of dense fog across southeast Texas. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the dense fog is most prevalent outside of Houston as a weak front stalls out north of I-10.



This unusually warm and humid air will warm to near record levels this afternoon, allowing a few strong storms to erupt near the stalled front.

Rain and thunderstorm chances increase Wednesday through Friday as a strong cold front blows in to Houston.

The front will arrive early Thursday, leading to falling temperatures during the day. This front will bring messy weather both Thursday and Friday, but we should dry out in time for the weekend. Once the rain clouds clear, temps will dip into the 40s both Saturday and Sunday mornings. Sunshine will warm temps back into the 60s.

Travis says the early outlook for next week indicates even colder air will come down the plains, possibly pushing temps into the upper 30s in parts of southeast Texas. The freeze line will most likely stay up in north Texas. Houston's first morning in the 30s occurs on average by November 14th.

