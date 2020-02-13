Foggy start on Saturday, rain returns Sunday

How long will the fog last?

How does the weekend look?

When will it rain in Houston?

How much rain will I get?

How cold will it get in Houston after the front blows in?

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=8692172" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A couple of cold fronts will bring us widespread showers and thunderstorms Friday and Sunday.

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for our area until 8AM. Generally fog gradually lifts and dissipates through the mid-morning, but this morning a front moving through the area will help to clear that fog from northwest to southeast as it progresses through Southeast Texas.After the fog clears it's a nice mild Saturday, high temps in the low 70s with a sun and cloud mix.The dense fog advisory is set to expire at 8am, fog will be cleared from more northern areas before that.Most of Saturday looks great for outdoor activities, no issues once this fog clears. Sunday will be wet.We will see some showers Sunday morning, with more widespread rain and storms coming in the afternoon.If you get any of the heavier thunderstorms, you can generally expect about 1" of rain. If the thunderstorms miss you but you get the rain showers, you can generally expect less than half an inch.Behind the front Sunday night we expect temperatures will drop into the low 40s Monday morning with highs only in the 50s Monday afternoon.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.