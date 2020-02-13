one minute weather

Foggy start on Saturday, rain returns Sunday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for our area until 8AM. Generally fog gradually lifts and dissipates through the mid-morning, but this morning a front moving through the area will help to clear that fog from northwest to southeast as it progresses through Southeast Texas.

After the fog clears it's a nice mild Saturday, high temps in the low 70s with a sun and cloud mix.

How long will the fog last?


The dense fog advisory is set to expire at 8am, fog will be cleared from more northern areas before that.

How does the weekend look?


Most of Saturday looks great for outdoor activities, no issues once this fog clears. Sunday will be wet.

When will it rain in Houston?


We will see some showers Sunday morning, with more widespread rain and storms coming in the afternoon.

How much rain will I get?


If you get any of the heavier thunderstorms, you can generally expect about 1" of rain. If the thunderstorms miss you but you get the rain showers, you can generally expect less than half an inch.

How cold will it get in Houston after the front blows in?


Behind the front Sunday night we expect temperatures will drop into the low 40s Monday morning with highs only in the 50s Monday afternoon.

A couple of cold fronts will bring us widespread showers and thunderstorms Friday and Sunday.



