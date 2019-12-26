Weather

Foggy mornings ahead of next cold front

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heads up for those of you traveling or heading back to work today, tomorrow, and Saturday, Collin says widespread dense fog with visibility readings at or below 1/4 miles is possible.

Expect isolated showers to be possible Friday afternoon.

Collin says changes come this weekend as our next cold front approaches the area. We should see scattered showers off and on during daylight hours Saturday. A line of strong thunderstorms is possible Saturday evening when the front blows through.

The Sunday through Tuesday time frame looks mostly dry, breezy, and much colder. Temps may even make it to the upper 30s Monday morning. Rain chances increase again by next Wednesday.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
