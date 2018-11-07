WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Foggy morning, near record heat brings strong storms later

Travis Herzog said there will be severe isolated thunderstorms today.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Rain and thunderstorm chances increase Wednesday through Friday as a strong cold front blows in to Houston.

Meteorologist Travis Herzog says highs will dip from the upper 80s today to the upper 50s by Friday. After the fog burns off this morning, strong storms capable of producing large hail will erupt this afternoon and evening as the cold front blows in from the north. The front will arrive early Thursday, leading to falling temperatures during the day. This front will bring messy weather both Thursday and Friday, but we should dry out by Friday evening.

Clouds and cold weather will linger through the weekend with rain returning Sunday.

The early outlook for next week indicates even colder air will come down the plains, possibly pushing temps near freezing in parts of southeast Texas. Travis says Houston's first morning in the 30s occurs on average by November 14th, but our first freeze doesn't normally occur until December 3rd.

