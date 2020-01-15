Weather

Foggy conditions return this evening

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a warm Wednesday with high temperatures climbing up into the upper 70s and low 80s. We actually broke our record high temperature temperature with a high temperature of 80 degrees.

It will remain unusually mild until Thursday at the earliest. That's when a weak cold front will try to sneak in from the north. Right now it looks to stall somewhere in southeast Texas, and it will separate those that experience highs in the 70s from those that experience highs in the 50s.

Sea fog will remain an issue near the coast night and day until a stronger cold front arrives Saturday morning. Behind the front, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing back sunshine, even if only for a few hours Saturday and Sunday. This front will also make for cool Chevron Houston Marathon weather with start time temps in the 40s.

Next week the weather pattern returns to gloomy, starting on MLK Day, but this time the highs will be in the 50s instead of the 70s. As moisture continues to overlap the cold air, it's possible some days won't warm out of the 40s.

