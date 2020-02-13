Patchy dense fog for the Wednesday morning commute

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Patchy dense fog could slow you down on your Wednesday morning drive. Low clouds and fog will develop with the warm, sticky air in place.Morning temperatures will be around 70 degrees, then once the fog burns off, temperatures will spring toward 90-degrees.Moist flow from the Gulf will keep our temperatures above average through the rest of the week and push our peak heat index above 90-degrees. On Friday the actual air temperature may top 90 degrees and near the record high of 91 degrees set in 1988.A weak front is still expected to reach us this weekend, but it will barely shave a few degrees off the highs and lows. The weather this weekend looks nice, but it will be a little too warm for that fall wardrobe.A stronger cold front looks to impact us early next week with some needed rain. It's too soon to determine just how cool the air will be behind this one, but the early outlook indicates we can at least expect highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s for a few days. We average a high of 81 and a low of 60 at this time of year.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.