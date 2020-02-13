Fog will be slow to clear, then some sun by Sunday afternoon

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Areas of dense fog Sunday morning will be slow to clear especially along the coast. You can expect the fog to redevelop again Sunday night through Monday morning. Temperatures will be getting warmer ahead of our next cold front. Sunday will be partly sunny by the afternoon with highs in the mid 70s.A significant warm up is expected Monday with highs expected to hit near 80, but don't plant those spring gardens just yet. Another strong cold front will blow in late Tuesday into Wednesday, and it's possible another frost could settle into parts of southeast Texas before the end of the week. This front should keep temperatures pretty chilly through the end of the work week. We will gradually warm up over the next weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.