Weather

Fog will be slow to clear, then some sun by Sunday afternoon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Areas of dense fog Sunday morning will be slow to clear especially along the coast. You can expect the fog to redevelop again Sunday night through Monday morning. Temperatures will be getting warmer ahead of our next cold front. Sunday will be partly sunny by the afternoon with highs in the mid 70s.

A significant warm up is expected Monday with highs expected to hit near 80, but don't plant those spring gardens just yet. Another strong cold front will blow in late Tuesday into Wednesday, and it's possible another frost could settle into parts of southeast Texas before the end of the week. This front should keep temperatures pretty chilly through the end of the work week. We will gradually warm up over the next weekend.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vehicle stolen with 5-year-old boy inside in southwest Houston
Surprise! J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai are married!
Former teacher accused of touching student appears in court
Woman accused of posing as photographer to kidnap baby
Americans evacuated from coronavirus-stricken cruise in Japan
ABC13's Morning News
Video shows deputy punch teen after violent takedown at hospital
Show More
What to know before the Roughnecks game this weekend
Teenage double amputee practices with Houston Roughnecks
Why Houston was picked to host the XFL Championship Game
Senior Showcase hosted by the Texans spotlights area athletes
Father reportedly forced kids out in cold, set their mother on fire
More TOP STORIES News