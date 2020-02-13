HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You may need extra time for your Tuesday morning commute. Sea fog may become dense in spots, especially near the coast. This same pattern could repeat itself all the way through the end of the week.
It will definitely feel like Spring this week with high temperatures climbing up into the upper 70s and low 80s. An afternoon shower or two is also going to be possible.
Fog possible this morning
