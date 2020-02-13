HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Highs will be warmer today, nearing the lower 80's.
An afternoon shower or two is also going to be possible but most of us will stay dry in the second half of the week.
Chances for scattered rain return this weekend into next week as temperatures remain fairly warm, even for this time of year.
Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Fog lingers over parts of SE Texas as temperatures climb
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More