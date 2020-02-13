Fog lingers over parts of SE Texas as temperatures climb

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Highs will be warmer today, nearing the lower 80's.An afternoon shower or two is also going to be possible but most of us will stay dry in the second half of the week.Chances for scattered rain return this weekend into next week as temperatures remain fairly warm, even for this time of year.