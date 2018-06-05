WEATHER

Florida's turn! Murky water invades Gulf Coast near Sanibel Island

SANIBEL, Florida
Murky water has invaded part of Florida's Gulf Coast. Consider it the opposite of what happened last week in Galveston.

Brown water began appearing near Florida's Sanibel Island after Lake Okeechobee releases that started Friday.

Heavy rain from Subtropical Storm Alberto elevated lake water levels, prompting the release that triggered runoff to the gulf.

The color is reportedly due to organic compounds in the water. It's not harmful to humans, but could have some impacts on the ecosystem.

The brown water could also creep up at other nearby beaches within a few days.

