Monday morning Florence strengthened to a Category 3 storm by mid-morning Monday.
Hurricane #Florence is now a Category 2 hurricane and gaining strength. Updates throughout the morning. pic.twitter.com/wT5vqkGulZ— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) September 10, 2018
Florence will approach the Carolina coast and perhaps make landfall Thursday night into Friday morning as a major hurricane with the potential for severe and deadly impacts, including severe wind damage and storm surge flooding causing a major threat to life and property along the coast and sounds.
Here's the 5am Monday update on #Florence. Looking like possible NC landfall Thursday night/Friday Morning. #ncwx #scwx #vawx pic.twitter.com/o6xmX03zY6— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) September 10, 2018
Damaging winds and flooding rain are also possible inland, which could cause life-threatening conditions across the Triangle.
Many areas in North Carolina could receive up to 10 inches of rain.
Latest forecast from @NWSWPC Though, this far out, this is subject to change, the risk of extreme rainfall is increasing w/ #Florence. Flooding is a major cause of inland deaths w/ tropical wx. If you live in an area that floods, have a plan! #ncwx pic.twitter.com/yBZKKrdBde— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) September 10, 2018
On Sunday, Governor Roy Cooper said emergency management teams and first responders were spread out across the state, working around the clock to get prepared for Florence's impact.
Cooper is encouraging people across the state to get ready.
"One thing we know is that the people of North Carolina are resilient. We will get through this," Cooper said.
Navy ships off Virginia's coast were preparing to sail out of the path, a North Carolina university has already canceled classes and people have begun stocking up on plywood, bottled water and other supplies.
Red flags have already been flying on beaches, warning swimmers to stay out of the water as seas began kicking up. People rushed to get emergency kits ready, map out escape routes, fill sandbags and secure their homes.
"Pretend, assume, presume that a major hurricane is going to hit right smack dab in the middle of South Carolina and is going to go way inshore," South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said. The state's emergency management agency said it is "preparing for the possibility of a large-scale disaster."
When planning for storms, don't forget about your four-legged friends. Be sure to have a kit ready for them, containing any medications, foods, and stress blankets that they may need.