WEATHER

Florence strengthens to Category 3 hurricane as it heads toward the Carolinas

EMBED </>More Videos

Monday morning Florence strengthened to a Category 2 storm and is expected to become a Category 3 sometime Tuesday.

Hurricane Florence continues to rapidly intensify and is likely to regain major hurricane status again during the day on Monday as it tracks to the west-northwest across the western Atlantic.

Monday morning Florence strengthened to a Category 3 storm by mid-morning Monday.

Watch: Director of National Hurricane Center, Big Weather talk Hurricane Florence

EMBED More News Videos

Ken Graham, the Director of National Hurricane Center, talks with Big Weather about all things Florence



Florence will approach the Carolina coast and perhaps make landfall Thursday night into Friday morning as a major hurricane with the potential for severe and deadly impacts, including severe wind damage and storm surge flooding causing a major threat to life and property along the coast and sounds.


Damaging winds and flooding rain are also possible inland, which could cause life-threatening conditions across the Triangle.

Many areas in North Carolina could receive up to 10 inches of rain.



On Sunday, Governor Roy Cooper said emergency management teams and first responders were spread out across the state, working around the clock to get prepared for Florence's impact.
Cooper is encouraging people across the state to get ready.

"One thing we know is that the people of North Carolina are resilient. We will get through this," Cooper said.
EMBED More News Videos

On Monday, state officials are trying to decide where to send resources to help aid with Hurricane Florence



Navy ships off Virginia's coast were preparing to sail out of the path, a North Carolina university has already canceled classes and people have begun stocking up on plywood, bottled water and other supplies.

Red flags have already been flying on beaches, warning swimmers to stay out of the water as seas began kicking up. People rushed to get emergency kits ready, map out escape routes, fill sandbags and secure their homes.

"Pretend, assume, presume that a major hurricane is going to hit right smack dab in the middle of South Carolina and is going to go way inshore," South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said. The state's emergency management agency said it is "preparing for the possibility of a large-scale disaster."

EMBED More News Videos

Are you hurricane ready? An emergency kit could save your life



When planning for storms, don't forget about your four-legged friends. Be sure to have a kit ready for them, containing any medications, foods, and stress blankets that they may need.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricaneweatherstormrainhurricane florenceu.s. & worldNorth CarolinaSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Tropical depression could form in Gulf, Florence threatens East Coast
Houston area under Flash Flood Watch starting Monday afternoon
Roads and businesses affected as heavy rains pour down
Hurricane Florence: This year's storm name list
More Weather
Top Stories
Officer fatally shoots woman accused of murdering neighbor
Mayor: Dallas cop charged in shooting parked on wrong floor
Houston area under Flash Flood Watch starting Monday afternoon
Tropical depression could form in Gulf, Florence threatens East Coast
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
Airbnb renter leaves behind drugs, feces in $5.3M home
Boy nearly mowed down by car while boarding school bus
Man carrying rifle caught on video targeting neighbor
Show More
Toddler found alive in apartment with 2 men shot to death
Synagogue damaged by Harvey left in dark after lightning strike
Miss America winner crowned in first without swimsuits
Chelsi Smith, Houston-area native who won Miss Universe, dies
Mom honors son shot and killed in wake of Hurricane Harvey
More News