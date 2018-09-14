We're keeping a close eye on the Gulf today and on Florence as the powerful hurricane makes landfall in North Carolina.A weak area of low pressure in the Gulf is sending heavy showers and storms toward the upper Texas coastline. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says street flooding will become more likely later this morning as numerous rounds of heavy rain push in from the Gulf.A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Galveston County until 10:30 a.m. Areas included are Galveston, Bolivar Peninsula and Jamaica Beach.The deep tropical moisture will shift away from us on Saturday, leading to dwindling rain chances through the weekend.Meantime, Hurricane Florence is making landfall in North Carolina as a large, powerful hurricane with destructive winds, devastating storm surge and catastrophic inland flooding. Isaac has weakened into a tropical depression and will track west through the Caribbean this weekend with an uncertain future beyond that. Travis says whatever is left of the circulation could enter the Gulf of Mexico next week, so we'll need to monitor that storm next.