The tropics are showing signs of life as peak hurricane season approaches. The National Hurricane Center is now issuing forecasts for a developing storm near Africa that's over 5,000 miles away from Houston, but Meteorologist Travis Herzog says this is no threat to the Gulf Coast. Instead, he says we need to keep a closer eye on a tropical wave passing over Puerto Rico today.Before that wave reaches the Gulf, a large area of tropical moisture will move toward Texas Labor Day weekend, bringing a chance for drenching downpours that could impact your holiday plans. Right now there are no signs of tropical development, but the pattern does support low pressure developing within the moist air.Travis says the tropical wave now near Puerto Rico is starting to move away from the high wind shear that has been keeping it disorganized. It is expected to enter the Gulf near the Florida straits around Labor Day. Once it gets over the warm Gulf waters, it could spin up and bears watching. Whether or not it develops, the moisture from this wave could reach Texas by next Friday.Meanwhile, early indications are that the large tropical wave leaving Africa will never threaten the Gulf of Mexico, especially if it spins up quickly into a hurricane. Travis says when storms quickly develop in the eastern Atlantic, they typically curve north before impacting any land.So far this season five named storms have formed in the Atlantic. The next name on the list is Florence followed by Gordon.Hurricane season ends the last day of November, but it typically winds down for Texas by mid-October as fall fronts cool off the Gulf and steer storms toward Florida and the Atlantic Ocean.Please follow the weather on our ABC13 News App and ABC13.com for more updates.