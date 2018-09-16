EYE ON THE GULF

FLORENCE WEAKENS, Remnants of Isaac moving west in the Caribbean

Florence has decreased to a tropical depression.

Florence has weakened into a Depression and should move northeast and dissipate over the coming days.
In the Caribbean, we're watching the remnants of Isaac, that now have a low chance of formation thru 5 days.

There is a small chance that Isaac could move into the Gulf of Mexico near the middle of next week, but it doesn't appear likely to form at this point. Stay tuned for daily updates!

