Peak hurricane season is living up to its reputation this September. There are currently three tropical storms to monitor, as well as a disturbance moving into the Gulf early next week.It's looking more likely that Florence will make a direct hit along the East Coast late next, most likely as a major hurricane. The storm is moving into a favorable atmosphere with lower wind shear and warm water. The system should strengthen into a hurricane Sunday, and a major hurricane soon after. A devastating wind and storm surge event is becoming likely when the system strikes the Carolina coast late Thursday. After that, it could stall and bring tremendous rains and flooding to the Carolina's and the Virginia's.Helene and Isaac have formed in the central and eastern Atlantic. Helene has prompted Tropical Storm Warnings and Hurricane Watches for parts of the Cabo Verde Islands. Isaac is moving due west towards the Windward Islands and could make it there as a hurricane late next week. We have plenty of time to watch them both.But before that ever happens, there's another disturbance entering the Gulf that needs to be monitored for tropical development. A large mass of tropical moisture now in the southwest Caribbean sea will lift into the Gulf early next week and head toward Texas. It will need to be monitored for potential development, but regardless of development, heavy downpours are looking more likely for coastal regions of Texas as next weekend approaches.We are in peak hurricane season, so please continue to stay informed and aware of what is happening in the tropics.