WEATHER

Venomous snakes spotted escaping the flood waters from Florence

EMBED </>More Videos

Flooding brings venomous snakes out (Bradley Thomas Dixon)

TOPSAIL ISLAND, North Carolina --
"If you are in an area that is flooded, keep an eye out for snakes."

In the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, Bradley Thomas Dixon stumbled upon these two cottonmouth snakes at a disc golf course on Topsail Island.

"Just walked up on these guys on the farm I evacuated to just off of Topsail Island!" said Dixon, who is from Mebane, North Carolina.

This is yet another reason to be cautious around flooded areas.

Flood waters and standing waters pose various risks, including infectious diseases, chemical hazards, metal hazards, as well as insects and snakes.
Related Topics:
weatherhurricane florencesnakewild animalsflooding
WEATHER
Remnants of Isaac moving toward Texas, unlikely to redevelop
Hot and steamy to start the work week
Florence updates: 17 dead, including 11 in NC
VIDEO: Florence damage in Wilmington
Florence rains cause collapse at NC coal ash landfill
More Weather
Top Stories
Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting man over $20
Family of missing mom of 6 asks for help in finding her body
Doorbell mystery woman in Montgomery Co. to reveal identity today
Florence updates: 17 dead, including 11 in NC
Beyonce shares rare look behind-the-scenes of Houston show
Justin Verlander and Kate Upton take in Beyonce and Jay-Z show
Dallas police shooting protesters march at Cowboys' stadium
Remnants of Isaac moving toward Texas, unlikely to redevelop
Show More
Bishop from Sugar Land excommunicated by LDS church
SpaceX changes plans to send tourists around the moon
Bodycam video shows mother's accidental shooting death
US Border Patrol agent is a 'serial killer,' sheriff says
All the news you need in 60 seconds
More News