Flooding concerns on minds of Galveston officials once again

Galveston officials say they are keeping a close eye on the storms heading our way.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
With the possibility of more rain coming in and the concern about a tropical development over the next few days, city officials say they are keeping a close eye on the bayous around town.

"The challenge is with the tides, our drainage system could be the best in the world and if the tides are elevated, its gonna prevent any large amount of rain from running off for awhile," Galveston Fire Chief Mike Wisko said.

City officials expect low level street flooding that will push water into buildings.

The flooding problems will be compounded if people are out driving and "making waves," Wisko said.

Chief Wisko adds that their concern is centered on the amount of rain that is predicted and the potential that exists over in the Gulf of Mexico.

