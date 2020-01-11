Weather

Storms bring high winds and rain to Houston-area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Bright flashes of light filled the sky early Saturday morning as severe weather pushed through southeast Houston.

Transformers sparks light the sky in Livingston neighborhood during tornado warning.



Our cameras were rolling as transformers began to explode near Hobby Airport, emitting a pulsing light that could be seen for miles.

Transformers near Hobby Airport blew amid Tornado warning



Throughout the night, high winds whipped Houston and a series of tornado warnings were issued as strong storms pushed from Brazoria County to areas south and east of Houston.



As of 12:46 a.m., more than 41,000 customers were left without power, according to CenterPoint Energy.

A viewer said his trampoline flipped over about 30 ft. into his neighbor's yard! This is near Fry Road and West Little York.



Earlier in the evening, the storms produced high wind and heavy lightning storms in College Station.

College Station lightning strike causes spark


As the storm entered The Woodlands, reporter Tom Abrahams saw winds topple a tree in his backyard, breaking one planter and leaving tree limbs in his pool.

ABC 13 Anchor Tom Abrahams shares weather damage from the Woodlands



ABC 13 has team coverage across the Houston-area.

