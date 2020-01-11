Storms bring high winds and rain to Houston-area

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5837460" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Transformers sparks light the sky in Livingston neighborhood during tornado warning.

Transformers near Hobby Airport blew amid Tornado warning

A viewer said his trampoline flipped over about 30 ft. into his neighbor's yard! This is near Fry Road and West Little York.

College Station lightning strike causes spark

ABC 13 Anchor Tom Abrahams shares weather damage from the Woodlands

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Bright flashes of light filled the sky early Saturday morning as severe weather pushed through southeast Houston.Our cameras were rolling as transformers began to explode near Hobby Airport, emitting a pulsing light that could be seen for miles.Throughout the night, high winds whipped Houston and a series of tornado warnings were issued as strong storms pushed from Brazoria County to areas south and east of Houston.As of 12:46 a.m., more than 41,000 customers were left without power, according to CenterPoint Energy.Earlier in the evening, the storms produced high wind and heavy lightning storms in College Station.As the storm entered The Woodlands, reporter Tom Abrahams saw winds topple a tree in his backyard, breaking one planter and leaving tree limbs in his pool.ABC 13 has team coverage across the Houston-area.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.