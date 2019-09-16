Flash flooding threat increases this week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It has been a hot and dry weekend, but a huge swirl of low pressure over the Gulf will bring back rain chances this week.Moisture should get pushed into part of the area on Monday bringing scattered storms, but the better rain chances will hold off until Tuesday through Thursday. The best chance of rain each day will be near the coast. There will be an isolated threat for flash flooding this afternoon south of I-10. The threat for flash flooding builds Wednesday and Thursday to include Houston.Rain chances will start to go down as we head into the end of the weekend as the low moves north. In the next 7 days, we could see widespread rain amounts between 3 to 6 inches. Isolated spots could see more than 10 inches of rain. With the extra cloud cover and rain, we should see slightly cooler temperatures with highs near 90 degrees.The Autumnal Equinox marking the start of fall is now in view of our 10 day forecast, but there will be no fall weather in Houston between now and then.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.