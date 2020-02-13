Weather

FLASH FLOOD WATCH tonight into Wednesday morning

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A broken band of heavy thunderstorms will slowly push through southeast Texas overnight, but we're cautiously optimistic many of us will avoid major problems at this time.



A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the area from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.



Heavy rain is expected to increase during the Wednesday morning hours that could lead to some street flooding by the morning commute. Most will pick up between 2-4", with some getting even less than that. Isolated areas could see between six to eight inches.

It now appears that the low pressure system bringing us all the rain Wednesday morning will move into Louisiana Thursday. This will cause our rain chances to start trending down as we head into the weekend.
Saharan dust and haze are still expected to make an appearance as early as Thursday, but the thickest part of the cloud will impact us on Friday. That's when allergies and asthma could flare in sensitive individuals while most of us will simply notice a hazy gray look to the sky. Some rain showers could mix in with the dust, leaving a dusty residue on vehicles and anything else left outdoors.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County

Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's how the Astros feel about the return of baseball
Texas hits 5K new COVID-19 cases in single day for 1st time
Man remembered 1 year after dying while protecting girlfriend
City leaders can now place restrictions on gatherings, Gov. Abbott says
Trump voices support for second round of stimulus check payments
Abbott's top hospital advisor weighs in on record spike
Fort Bend County issues new mask order
Show More
Jobs could come back in Baytown after industry rebound
Play ball! MLB players agree to health and safety protocols
No charges in NASCAR noose incident involving Bubba Wallace
What face masks work best?
COVID-19 may have huge impact on veterans' mental health
More TOP STORIES News