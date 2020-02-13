FLASH FLOOD WATCH tonight into Wednesday morning

We are still in good shape across most of southeast Texas. We have seen rainfall estimates exceed half a foot near Trinity north of Lake Livingston, but 1-2" is more common in the rest of the band trying to push into Houston. https://t.co/hwzcFqoSkj pic.twitter.com/wmZ9Xq4FLi — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) June 24, 2020

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A broken band of heavy thunderstorms will slowly push through southeast Texas overnight, but we're cautiously optimistic many of us will avoid major problems at this time.A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the area from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.Heavy rain is expected to increase during the Wednesday morning hours that could lead to some street flooding by the morning commute. Most will pick up between 2-4", with some getting even less than that. Isolated areas could see between six to eight inches.It now appears that the low pressure system bringing us all the rain Wednesday morning will move into Louisiana Thursday. This will cause our rain chances to start trending down as we head into the weekend.Saharan dust and haze are still expected to make an appearance as early as Thursday, but the thickest part of the cloud will impact us on Friday. That's when allergies and asthma could flare in sensitive individuals while most of us will simply notice a hazy gray look to the sky. Some rain showers could mix in with the dust, leaving a dusty residue on vehicles and anything else left outdoors.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.