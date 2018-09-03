ONE MINUTE WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Flash Flood Watch through noon Tuesday

David Tillman gives us more details on what we can expect the next few days.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Heavy storms rolled through the area, dropping up to 11 inches of rain along the coast.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch in effect until noon Tuesday for Chambers, Brazoria, Galveston, Harris, Matagorda, and Liberty counties.

Another round of heavy rain looks likely Tuesday especially east and south of Houston. The morning rush hour could feature travel problems with 1-3 inches of rain falling. A few areas could pick up 4-5 inches.

Flash Flood Watch remains in effect throughout Labor Day.


We'll have fewer storms the rest of the week but afternoon downpours will still be possible.

