EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4135761" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Flash Flood Watch remains in effect throughout Labor Day.

Heavy storms rolled through the area, dropping up to 11 inches of rain along the coast.The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch in effect until noon Tuesday for Chambers, Brazoria, Galveston, Harris, Matagorda, and Liberty counties.Another round of heavy rain looks likely Tuesday especially east and south of Houston. The morning rush hour could feature travel problems with 1-3 inches of rain falling. A few areas could pick up 4-5 inches.We'll have fewer storms the rest of the week but afternoon downpours will still be possible.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.