Houston area under Flash Flood Watch starting Monday afternoon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Sunday's heavy downpours have done a good job of saturating our ground with moisture. With more thunderstorms expected on Monday and Tuesday, street flooding is going to be very possible.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for Liberty, Harris, Chambers, Wharton, Fort Bend, Matagorda, Brazoria and Galveston County from 1:00 p.m. Monday until 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Meantime, there are several weather systems in the tropics now. Florence is now expected to strike the east coast as a major hurricane later this week.

We'll have to closely watch a disturbance in the northwest Caribbean that now has a 40% chance of developing when it moves into the Gulf Wednesday thru Friday. That system may give us additional heavy rain as early as Thursday but especially Friday and Saturday.

