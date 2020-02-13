one minute weather

Flash Flood Watch issued for Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Houston and other parts of SE Texas. That watch goes from 6 p.m. tonight through 3 p.m. tomorrow. Widespread rain of one to three inches will be common, while some locations could see three to five inches of rain.





Our next weather system will increase thunderstorm chances Wednesday into Thursday. The powerful cold front has already cleared through North Texas and is heading this way, it will bring widespread thunderstorms then colder temperatures as we close out 2020.



When will it rain and how much will we get?


We should start to see scattered showers and storms Wednesday morning into the afternoon. Rain should become more widespread Wednesday night into Thursday morning as the cold front slowly moves through Southeast Texas. The best chance of widespread rain is expected on Thursday morning. Current expectations are that most will pick up 1-3" of rain with isolated spots getting 4-6". Street flooding will be a possibility.



Will we get any severe weather?


Severe weather is possible but chances look low overall. If we see a severe storm, the main threats will be damaging wind gusts and large hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out close to the coast.

What is the weather forecast for New Year's Eve in Houston?


New Year's Eve will bring us cold, windy, and wet weather, but we do expect the rain to clear out before the stroke of midnight. Temperatures are actually expected to drop throughout the day after the cold front moves in. We should be looking at temperatures in the 40s in the afternoon. At the stroke of midnight on New Year's Day, temperatures will likely be in the upper 30s and lower 40s with a wind chill factor near freezing.

Wait, you said "freezing." Will there be any snow?!


No, there won't be any snow in Houston, but it could snow heavily across much of West Texas. A few snowflakes could even reach the I-35 corridor between San Antonio and Dallas, but accumulating snows there are unlikely.

What we can we expect for the start of the new year?


Cool and dry weather to kick of 2021. We'll see cold but sunny weather Friday (New Year's Day), Saturday, and Sunday. Temperatures will gradually warm through early next week.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweatherforecastone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ONE MINUTE WEATHER
Wild weather spotted in the Houston-area
ABC13 StormTracker live video with Chief Forecaster David Tillman
Houston breaks weather record after 'snow' is documented
Cool front brings cooler temperatures than yesterday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman who stabbed husband 193 times leaves prison
Texas still blocked from taking over HISD's school board
Top Houston-area doctor gets blunt about slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout
4 dead after attempts to get suspect to surrender in standoff
'Gilligan's Island' star Dawn Wells dies, COVID-19 cited
2020: Looking back at how the COVID pandemic controlled the year
Trump's presidential legacy, by the numbers
Show More
Mardi Gras Galveston 2021 canceled amid COVID-19 concerns
Doctor identifies case of COVID-related psychosis in patient
Expect super total lunar eclipse, 'ring of fire' in 2021
Nurse gets COVID-19 after 1st vaccine shot, doctors weigh in
TX elected officials discuss why vaccine is crucial to minorities
More TOP STORIES News