A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until noon Thursday. Scattered showers out there now will turn into widespread, heavier downpours later this evening, especially after 7pm. The street flooding threat will be at its highest between 7pm and midnight.After midnight the heavier band of rain will stretch from Houston to the east and south. By the time the rain ends on Thursday, an additional 1-3" of rain will fall with the highest totals east and south of Houston. Temps will stay on the cool side through Friday morning.Sunshine will take over again as we head into the weekend. It will be cold but sunny for anyone tailgating at NRG Park as the Texans take on the Colts Saturday afternoon.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.