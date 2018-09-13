A weak area of low pressure in the Gulf is sending heavy showers and storms toward the upper Texas coastline. NHC still gives it a 50 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm before moving into Texas Friday. Either way, we'll get numerous rounds of heavy rain, especially southwest of Houston.A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for our coastal counties until Noon Friday. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the low pressure circulation will likely move into the coast near Corpus Christi, putting the deepest flow of tropical moisture between Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay.Houston will be on the edge of where the heaviest rains will fall. 1-2" of rain will fall in most areas north of I-10. 2-4" will likely fall south of I-10. But Tim says isolated neighborhoods could have twice that amount depending on the track of individual storms.The deep tropical moisture will shift away from us on Saturday, leading to dwindling rain chances through the weekend.Meantime, Hurricane Florence is still expected to strike the Carolinas Friday as a large, powerful hurricane with destructive winds, devastating storm surge and catastrophic inland flooding. Isaac will track thru the Caribbean this weekend with an uncertain future beyond that. Tim says whatever is left of the circulation could enter the Gulf of Mexico next week, so we'll need to monitor that storm next.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.