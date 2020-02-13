Weather

Flash Flood Watch for parts of Houston until 7 a.m.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A line of thunderstorms will continue to develop across the Houston region prior to sunrise. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says this band of thunderstorms will drop a quick 1-3" of rain and flood some Houston-area streets for the morning commute. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for parts of southeast Texas until 7 a.m.



Once again the majority of the storms will occur in the morning, with only scattered activity in the afternoon. In fact, you might notice the sky taking on a hazy gray look late Thursday as a giant Saharan dust cloud begins to blow inland.

Friday will bring us the thickest dust concentrations with unhealthy air quality expected throughout southeast Texas. The fine particulate matter that reaches the ground could aggravate sensitive individuals with allergies and asthma. Some rain showers could mix in with the dust, too, leaving a dusty residue on vehicles and anything else left outdoors.

Over the weekend the dust cloud will quickly thin out with rain chances down to 30% or less. Another dust cloud looks to reach us by Tuesday of next week, and this one could stick around until Friday.

July 4th is now in view of our 10 day forecast, and at this time it looks to be like a typical early July day: Highs in the low 90s with a 20% chance of an afternoon downpour.

